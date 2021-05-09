Be firm in upholding the Lord’s doctrine to achieve peace, unity — Archbishop Odejayi

By Rukiyat Bakare

The Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Olumuyiwa Odejayi, has charged leaders to uphold the doctrine and tenets of Jesus Christ to achieve peace and unity in the country.

The archbishop said this during his Episcopal visit to Ekotedo Circuit, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, where he admonished and appealed to the Church, which according to him, is the bedrock of holiness, righteousness and revealer of God’s mind to humanity.

According to him, upholding the Lord’s doctrine would help in proliferating the nation to recover from kidnapping, killings, human trafficking and other social vices.

He said: “This will proliferate the nation with speed of light to recover the times eaten by locust of kidnapping, killing, human trafficking and all other evil vices that have turned the nation to a dungeon.

“The example of John Wesley, who spent all for charity and never acquires wealth for himself and his name is written in gold till today should be followed by our leaders in all spheres of life.”

Also speaking, Presbyter of the circuit, Very Reverend Abraham Aremu Akinyode, urged all Christians to be actively involved in politics so as to reflect Jesus Christ’s leadership style, which according to him, would bring positive change and gain to all.

