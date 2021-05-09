Next administration must not access power until Nigeria has a veritable constitution —Adefarasin

Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has said that nothing should be spared to make Nigeria return to its rightful place, noting that the next administration must not access power until there is a veritable constitution.

This is just as he said only those who are genuinely rooted in Christ will be able to deliver on God’s purposes for this nation.

Speaking during an online service, the cleric lamented that despite the purpose of God for this nation and the amount of resources He has put in Nigeria as well as the resilience of Nigerians who are making great exploits around the globe, the country is still not at its rightful place.

“So, the problem is not with Nigerians, but Nigeria and its constitution. The document upon which we were formed was put together by a few soldiers and their surrogates, and that is what is supposedly holding us together. The foundation is that document, and if that is faulty, what can the righteous do? We have to go back to that foundation. The next administration must not access power until we have a veritable constitution that is truly the document of the people.

“Anything else is a fraud. Nigeria is a scam and it has perpetrated itself for too long. It is time to do something about it. No politician has the right to talk to us unless they believe as we believe. Nigeria can do better, can be better and can win. We are suffering in Nigeria in our hundreds of millions, whereas we need not to. We could easily be one of the top three countries in the world with the kind of resources we have,” he added.

Adefarasin, speaker further said: “Don’t come and tell us that you are protecting democracy; don’t come and tell us you are looking for free and fair elections. Which election has been free and fair in this country? The closest to it was that of MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe’s, which was annulled. What we want you to do now is be partial to criteria that raise candidates at the selection level, not the election level. Where the parties must put forth candidates who understand development and have proven it by their past as tangible resume that they can deliver development. How is it that we do not participate in the value chain, then we only get about 3 or 4 per cent of the value chain of most things that we have raw materials for here? Nigeria has lost its mind.

“We want people who must be disabused of religionism, ethnicism and terrorism. If you have ever been associated with terror, we do not want you to be our president, our governors, our representatives, our judges or our lawyers. We don’t want people like that. I believe that is the will of the people.”

