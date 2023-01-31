BBTitans: 10 housemates up for eviction

BBTitans
By Rachael Omidiji
BBTitans have nominated 10 housemates up for eviction from the remaining 22 persons in the Biggie house.

This week’s nomination was also made in the new pairing system, each pair took turns to nominate two other pairs.

At the end of the Nomination process, the following housemates were paired up for possible eviction:

Blaqboi and Ipeleng( Blaqleng)

Khosi and Miracle(Khosicle)

Thabang and Nana(Thabana)

Jaypee and Lukay(Jakay)

Yemi and Nelisa(Yelisa)

Meanwhile, the head of the House pair, Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva, saved Yemi and Nelisa(Yelisa) and replaced them with Marvin and Yaya(Maya)

As the head of the house pair have immunity from this week’s eviction, they also have the Veto power save and replace housemates.


The final Housemate pairs up for Nomination are:

Blaqboi and Ipeleng( Blaqleng)

Khosi and Miracle(Khosicle)

Thabang and Nana(Thabana)

Jaypee and Lukay(Jakay)

Marvin and Yaya(Maya)

