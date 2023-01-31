Recovered herds of cattle handed over to Alkaleri local Government

Commandant General, Bauchi State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment Agency, Umar Aliyu Shayi have handed over herds of cattle recovered from cattle rustlers to Alkaleri local Government officials for onward distribution to the owners.

Umar Aliyu Shayi who is also an aide to the Bauchi state Governor, handed over the cattles in the Futuk community saying that already, the owners have been identified.

He charged the LGC officials to ensure judicious distribution of the cattle which cut across Cows, Goats AND Sheep among others since the owners HAVE been found and identified.

He commended the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed for the various support to his security outfits and other security agents working in the state disclosing at during the raid where the heads of cattle were recovered, some suspects were also arrested.

Umar Shayi stressed that with the support of Governor Bala Mohammed and security agents, “we are making communities in Alkaleri local Government safe and secure.”





While receiving the herds of cattle, Deputy Caretaker Committee Chairman of Alkaleri local Government area, Idris Bappah Futuk thanked Commandant Umar Shayi for the support and the state government for restoring peace in the areas and pledged to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the reelection bid of the Governor and all other PDP candidates.

Chairman of MACBAN, in Alkaleri loLocalovernment, Yayi Kuncekura expressed happiness over the feat achieved by the security agencies saying that it has given cattle breeders in the area, respite.