Dapo Abiodun inaugurates fire service station in Ifo LGA

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, inaugurated the first fire station in Ifo local government area of the state.

Abiodun, during the continuation of his re-election campaign said the establishment of the fire service was a mission accomplished.

“This is a date with history. This council which is one of our border local governments is very important. It’s one of our food basket and we cannot joke with it.

“It is a local government with two constituencies and it deserves utmost priority.

“Between 2018 – 2019, during the course of our campaign, we came to this local government where we have eminent personalities and we promise to deliver on our mandate.

“There is no better way to campaign than to make reference to the promises you made. We are commissioning landslide projects in this local government and other council areas,” he said.

He explained that the LG area is a unique one with two constituencies, while it remained the food basket of the state.

The governor stated that it was important for any reasonable government to ensure the safety of lives and property of its citizens.

Abiodun added that his government would continue to focus on people oriented projects, adding that he would not relent in his efforts to make life better for his people.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, commended the governor for ensuring provision of adequate infrastructure.





Oluomo added that the last time any government inaugurated projects in the local government was during the Olusegun Osoba regime.

“We are grateful the fire station is a reality.

“I can only assure you that the people of Ifo local government will give you over 90 per cent votes. We have never had it so good except during your government,” he said

