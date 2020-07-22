BBNaijaLockdown: 5 things you need to know about the rapper philosopher Laycon

The Big Brother Naija season 5 tagged ‘Lockdown Geng’ edition began on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with astonishing pictures making rounds on the social media. Dorathy, Nengi and Ozo were particularly the topic of discussion on the lips of many, before Laycon came out all lighted in a multicolour glowing vest and his long dreads making many conclude that he was truly a ‘Marlian’ as he said.

Like other guys in the house who are gynecomastia, Laycon is not. He’s not even as tall as they are, but he has wit and is engaging. Here are five interesting facts you should know about one of the most talked-about housemates.

1. Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, was born in Lagos into the family of five. He is a graduate of Philosophy, from the University of Lagos. He was said to be the best graduating student of the department in 2016.

2. Laycon most used and cherished word is “BASICALLY”.

3. Laycon is a rapper and has done a couple of songs, his new EP “Who’s Laycon” has garnered about 18,000 live streams on Audiomack and on top 100 on Apple Music. He has featured artistes like Reminisce and Chinko Ekun.

4. Within two days that Laycon came into the house, his official account @itslaycon has been verified on Instagram, pulling about 40,000 followers from the initial less than 4,000 followers.

5. Laycon has gathered the support of many entertainers and media influencers since the beginning of the show on Sunday, the likes of Reminisce, Joeboy, Vector, Dr Pam Pam(Omo Iya Ologi), Pepenazi, Tomiwa, few to mention. Uti Nwachukwu, a one-time fellow of the house, particularly said things seem to be working in the favour of the rapper and he might eventually win the prize.

Laycon!! Go Kid!!!!!!!! — #VIBES & INSHA ALLAH. #JULY29TH (@IamReminisce) July 19, 2020

Laycon Verified 🌟 Grace #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/pHYa3wCGcY — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) July 22, 2020

#Layconverified #Layconverified #Layconverified #Layconverified #Layconverified

I’m feeling LAYCON big time 👍🏾 I love when artist has got depth and clears PREDICTIVE impressions people feel they represent. #BBNAIJA — #WOMAN – NEW MUSIC OUT NOW (@Pepenazi) July 21, 2020

I’m officially a fan of Laycon. He reminds be of one Nigerian lyricist. Can’t recall his name. #bbnaija — Stephanie Coker Ade (@StephanieCoker_) July 21, 2020

I’m officially a fan of Laycon. He reminds be of one Nigerian lyricist. Can’t recall his name. #bbnaija — Stephanie Coker Ade (@StephanieCoker_) July 21, 2020

Laycon speaks so fluently!

Forget looks, this guy is sound 🚀 #BBNajia — PRAIZ #ToTheMoonEp (@Praiz8) July 21, 2020

Laycon is arguably the most learned of the housemates. And he actually expresses himself very well. Entertainers are some of the most intelligent people you'll find around. But what can I say, you gats wear suit/agbada before dem talk say you get sense. — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 20, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read on the floor of the Senate, the 2020 – 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper from President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The Presidency has threatened to release tapes of meetings between the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and individuals led by late Ismaila Isa Funtua, who tried to broker his release from detention… Read Full Story

The Oyo State government has approved the cancellation of the third term for the 2019/2020 session with promotion of students to be based on their academic performance of the first and second terms… Read Full Story

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, shocked the members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) when he alleged that the suspended MD awarded about 332 different contracts worth about N4.448 billion in one day… Read Full Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not wait and did not sit on the sidelines when the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic started all over the world. We had what we call end of tenure elections that are constitutionally circumscribed. Based on that, we decided that it was in the interest of the… Read Full Story