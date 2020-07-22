Bauchi distributes 345 tricycles to ease intracity transportation

In its resolve to ease intracity transportation in Bauchi following the ban placed on the operations of commercial motorcycles, Bauchi State Government has procured and distributed 345 units of commercial tricycles popularly called Kèké NAPEP.

While distributing the Kèké to the beneficiaries at the premises of the State Development Board (SDB) on Wednesday, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the move by his administration is a kind of palliatives measure to cushion the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the area of transportation.

The Governor explained that the program is being implemented under the Kaura Empowerment Scheme 2020 managed by the Ministry of Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprises which will procure a total of 1000 units of kèké to be given out to the beneficiaries on loan at a subsidized amount.

He further explained that it is a revolving scheme as all the beneficiaries are expected to pay the amount of the kèké within 24 months so that more of the units will be procured and distributed until every village in the state get a sizeable number.

Bala Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhancing human capital development for the betterment of the citizenry stressing that more job opportunities will be created for youths and women warning that government will not tolerate any act of indolence.

He further explained that the ban on commercial motorcycles operation is a temporary one until the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced drastically in order to promote social /physical distancing protocol stressing however that the ban in the state capital is permanent.

The governor then warned the beneficiaries of the scheme to ensure that they do the daily remittance of the agreed amount to enable the revolving scheme to benefit others who are on the queue waiting for their turns.

In his address earlier on, the Commissioner of Ministry of Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprises, Usman Mohammed Saleh said that the program is in fulfilment of one of the campaign promises of the Governor to create employment opportunities for the youths.

He added that the Ministry has completed all bank procedures and is standing as guarantor for the scheme just as the Governor refused the proposal for an initial deposit of N100, 000 by each of the beneficiaries but directed that the Keke should be given out to the union which will ensure that the amount was repaid within 24 months.

It is expected that each of the beneficiaries will make a daily delivery of the sum of N1000 which must be deposited at the Yankari Microfinance Bank before going out for the next day’s operation just as the tricycles are to be parked centrally in one location for security purpose.

