New police commissioners for Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River and Bayelsa

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, on Tuesday ordered the posting of the following commissioners of police to four states as follows:

Ekiti State – CP Mobayo Babatunde, Ogun State – CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Cross River State – CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, and Bayelsa State – CP Okoli C. Michael.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, the postings are with immediate effect.