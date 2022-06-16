‘Bayo Shittu emerges ATPCO Director-General

A former Minister of Communications, Chief Adebayo Shittu, has been appointed Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO).

According to a statement by the organization, Shittu has accepted the appointment, promising to deploy all his resources to achieve success for the party at the polls.

The statement added that given his experience over the years and network across the country, Chief Shittu is well-positioned to drive the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The statement said further that with his handling of President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 election, the group was confident that Shittu would give a good account of himself and the organization.

“With this development, all other groups are to collapse into the Ashiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation,” the statement added.

The statement added that ATPCO is a coalition of all Tinubu support groups.

“While we were working towards the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of our great party, it made sense to have so many groups. But now that our leader has become the party’s candidate, it is best that we put all our resources together to make the exercise a success,” the statement said.

The statement noted that ATPCO would cooperate with the party’s national campaign organization that would be set up by the party. “But we cannot afford to slow down, we cannot afford to waste time because our opponents will not slow down. Every minute counts in politics that is why we decided to start early so that we can achieve our objective at the end of the day.”

