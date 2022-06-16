The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has debunked the rumour making the round that he has replied to the Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, for calling him a stingy and a cursed man.

Tribune Online gathered that Fr. Mbaka, has declared that Mr Peter Obi, can never be President of Nigeria for being a stingy man.

Mbaka made the declaration at his Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Nigeria.

He said unless God ceases to exist, Obi would never smell the seat of the President.

He said it was better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

However, Obi, in a release made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, said Mr Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply.

According to the release; Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Mr Peter Obi as his reply to Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

We wish to state for the record that Mr Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply.

We advise that any medium trying to publish such an unsigned letter should clarify its authenticity from Mr Obi’s Media Office.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… I have no plan to reply Mbaka – Peter Obi

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

I have no plan to reply Mbaka – Peter Obi