Bauchi YAN commends ANN plc for positive, developmental journalism 

Ishola Michael

African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Plc, publishers of the Nigerian Tribune Newspapers and Tribune Online, has been commended for positive journalism that has contributed positively to the development and growth of the country. 

The commendation was made by the Bauchi State chapter of the Youths Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), in a letter addressed to the MD/Editor-in-Chief, through the Assistant Northern Bureau Chief, signed by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sani Danaudi Mohammed and dated 23rd September, 2025. 

The commendation letter was presented during the inaugural sitting of the 4th Assembly of YAN held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa tomb in Bauchi. 

The letter reads: “We are writing to express our sincere appreciation and commendation for the support you have given to the Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter. 

“Your publication has provided us with a platform to share our views and ideas with a national audience, and we are grateful for the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

“Your commitment to promoting youth issues and development across the country is truly commendable.

“Through your coverage of our activities, you have helped to raise awareness about the important work that we do and the challenges that we face. We appreciate your professionalism and dedication to journalistic excellence.

“Once again, we thank you for your support and look forward to continuing our partnership. We are confident that our collaboration will continue to yield positive outcomes for the youths of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.” 

