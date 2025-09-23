Entrepreneur lauds Ekiti govt’s investment in $94.8m digital, knowledge economy project 

An Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Lady Shoe Zone, Oyebimpe Rukiat Bello, has commended Ekiti State government for its impressive progress in digital innovation and the growing knowledge economy, calling the state a trailblazer in technology advancement and youth empowerment.

Bello spoke after touring the ongoing developments at the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ), a flagship initiative by the Ekiti State government designed to establish the state as a premier hub for innovation, digital skills, and entrepreneurship in West Africa.

The Ekiti Knowledge Zone is more than just a physical project; it’s envisioned as a vibrant ecosystem where educators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts can unite to collaborate and innovate.

Situated on the outskirts of Ado-Ekiti, along Ijan-Ekiti road, this zone is being crafted as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) focused on the knowledge economy, providing a supportive environment for startups and global tech firms.

She expressed her enthusiasm about the scale and ambition of the project, particularly its potential to reshape the socio-economic landscape of Ekiti State.

The entrepreneur appealed to other state governments to emulate the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in replicating the projects in the South West region for youth empowerment.

According to her, “Ekiti is truly the home of tech innovators. From what I’ve witnessed here I am convinced that the next big breakthrough in African technology will come from this state. The Knowledge Zone isn’t just about infrastructure; it’s a vision for the future.”

“I had the chance to explore some of the platforms being developed, like SkillsUp Ekiti, and I can see there’s a genuine commitment to equipping young people with skills that are competitive on a global scale. This is precisely the kind of initiative we need throughout Nigeria.

“ This is something I would love to see replicated across other South-Western states. The EKZ is proof that with the right leadership and vision, states can create sustainable pathways for youth development, innovation, and economic growth.”

She added that she looks forward to returning in 2026, when the project is expected to be fully operational, to contribute her own ideas and collaborate with emerging entrepreneurs and creatives within the zone.

The Ekiti Knowledge Zone is being co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), which has committed $80 million in loan financing for the project. The Ekiti State Government is also investing $14.8 million in counterpart funding, bringing the total project value to $94.8 million.

According to the project brief released by the state government, EKZ will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including innovation labs, tech hubs, startup incubators, training centers, and co-working spaces. The goal is to attract global and local tech firms, create jobs, and retain talent within the state.

In recent years, Ekiti has positioned itself as a forward-thinking state, particularly under the current administration’s focus on human capital development, digital transformation, and private sector investment.

The EKZ is part of a broader strategy to move the state from being a civil service economy to a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.

As Nigeria faces high youth unemployment and brain drain, initiatives like the Ekiti Knowledge Zone are seen as examples of inclusive, sustainable development. They have the potential to keep talent in the country and promote innovation across the continent.

With rising interest from the private sector, international backing, and a clear plan, the EKZ is set to become one of the key innovation centers in Nigeria and possibly all of West Africa.

