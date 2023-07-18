Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of all the Local Government Caretaker Committees of the 20 LGAs in the state with immediate effect.

The dissolution of Caretaker Committees of the LGAs was contained in a three-paragraph statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, copies of which were made available to Journalists on Tuesday.

As stated in the release, “Accordingly, the Chairmen of the Local Government Caretaker Committees are therefore directed to hand over the affairs of the Local Governments to their respective Heads of Administration pending the appointment of substantive Caretaker Committees.”

The Government wishes all the ousted Local Government Caretaker Committee members success in their future endeavours.

Recall that the Caretaker Committees for the 20 LGAs were inaugurated in 2022 following the expiration of the tenure of the elected Councils in line with the Local Government Administration laws of the state.

