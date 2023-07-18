The Niger State Government has attributed the flash floods that devastated Minna, the state capital, and its environs on Tuesday, July 12, 2023, to blockages and the construction of illegal structures on the waterways, as reported by the Nigerian Tribune.

According to a press statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Husseini Ibrahim, the Deputy Governor, who also serves as the Chairman of the NSEMA governing board, led a team of response agencies to assess the situation.

The team included NSEMA, Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA), State Urban Development Board (UDB), Ministry of Health, Nigeria Police, Niger State Command, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The statement expressed condolences to the victims for their losses and the destruction caused by the flash floods. The Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, as the Chairman of the committee, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incident to evaluate the level of damage to lives and properties.

The committee aimed to provide recommendations for short-term and long-term solutions for post-disaster recovery.

The team first visited the T-junction at New Market en route to Maitumbi, in Bosso Local Government Area, where the flash flood occurred due to blockages and illegal construction on waterways.

They then proceeded to Tunga by Nauzo Pharmacy, where flooding was caused by a narrow outlet in the drainage system near the main Julius Berger Nigeria Plc constructed drainage, resulting in the water overflowing and flooding surrounding buildings.

At the river Chanchaga bridge, it was discovered that poor drainage linkage and the high volume of water from the main basin of the river caused flooding that obstructed general movement.

The team also visited Brighter School Road in Minna, where floods were attributed to narrow drainages, construction on waterways, buildings located under high-tension cables, and the absence of proper drainages.

The team’s final visit was to Gbeganu Community Bridge and Gurara junction along the Bida road, where flooding was primarily attributed to road construction activities along the Minna-Bida road.

Following these assessments, the Deputy Governor directed the State Urban Development Board to identify structures on waterways for subsequent demolition.

Critical response agencies, including NSEMA, NISEPA, Urban Development Board, Ministry of Health, and the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Council, were instructed to sensitise the public on the dangers of the impending disaster and the need for precaution through the State Radio station.

Additionally, the Deputy Governor instructed NSEMA to conduct a post-disaster recovery assessment and provide recommendations for immediate relief intervention.

