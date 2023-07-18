Mr Raphael Chima, a businessman, on Tuesday, dragged his wife, Joy, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi because she frequently beats him.

He made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against her before the court.

“My wife physically abuses and harasses me. She slaps me at the slightest chance. She abuses me mentally,” he said.

He also told the court that his wife was disrespectful to his parents.

The petitioner told the court that his wife has long abandoned their child to him, that he has been the only one caring for the child without the help of his wife.

He prayed the court to grant him the custody of the only child of the marriage and dissolve the marriage between him and his wife.

The respondent, Joy denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Dada Oluwaseyi, advised the couple to explore reconciliation.

Oluwaseyi adjourned the matter until July 27, for report of settlement or hearing.

