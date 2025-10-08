Banditry: Army deploys full brigade to raid Kwara forests

Nigerian Army headquarters has deployed a full brigade and heavy equipment in different parts of Kwara South district, as troops were already milling through communities inward Oke Ode and Babanla communities, both in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday, he said that the operation is also extending to Edu and Patigi local governments.

He said that the aim was to comb through thick forests from which kidnappers have launched cowardly attacks on different communities and abducted people in return for ransom.

The CPS said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had met with President Bola Tinubu on the issue at the weekend on the sideline of the visit to Jos, adding that the governor commended the President for the support, and the military high-command and allied security forces for the renewed intervention to eliminate all threats to public safety in the state.

“We will not spare any resources in support of the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to strengthen security of lives and properties”, the governor said in a statement welcoming the army deployment on Wednesday.

“We are upbeat that this operation, as part of the Operation Fasan Yanma, will eliminate all of forms of threats in affected areas in Kwara South and Kwara North. I thank the President and the security agencies for the efforts so far.

“As I said a few days ago, we just need to double our efforts to save the people. We are confident that the Brigader General A. A. Babatunde-led Army Brigade will succeed in this important task and clear the entire areas”.

He also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding of the 2nd Division, and every other officer for their support.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, a concerned academic and a prince of Obbo Ayegunle community in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, Dr. Prince Segun Adelodun, has sent an open letter to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, seeking his urgent attention and intervention in the recent insecurity in the Kwara South and Kwara North senatorial districts of the state.

In his letter titled: Request for urgent security intervention in Kwara state, Prince Adelodun said that people of the area have been thrown into mourning over the killing of 15 people in Oke-Ode community in the Ifelodun local government area.

“Barely two days after this incident, a police officer was abducted at Lade town in Patigi local government area. These heartbreaking developments are part of a recurring pattern of bandit attacks, kidnappings, and violence that have rendered Kwara South and parts of Kwara North unsafe for residents.

Dr. Adelodun, who called for urgent action from the government, said that delay could embolden the criminal elements and deepen suffering of innocent communities.

“Kwara South in particular has been so severely affected that many communities are on the verge of extinction as families continue to flee for safety”.