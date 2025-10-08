EFCC has created advanced research centre to combat financial cybercrime — Olukoyede

Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede on Wednesday disclosed that, the commission had created a cybercrime advanced research centre, to combat financial and cybercrimes.

He added that, the centre would focus on developing cutting -edge fraud detection and prevention technologies, create resources and promoting policy development and youth Empowerment in digital literacy.

The agency Chairman who made this known Speaking as a guest speaker at the 17th Convocation lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Titled “Beyond Degrees: Cultivating purpose, Resilience and Service in a Complex World”, however warned youths not to cut corners in desperation to get rich quick.

Concerned about the negative deployment of youths energy and skills to criminality especial online fraud known as yahoo-yahoo, the EFCC boss, remarked that, only those who are able to whether the storms of life, holding on to their dreams, overcoming obstacles and challenges,will leave their marks in the sands of time and warned them against such an act.

He then reinterated that Nigeria youths should be resilient, hold on to their dreams in life and desist from pressure, desperation to get rich quick.

In his words of admonishments to the graduates of Redeemer’s University, the EFCC Chairman charged them on the need to have a clear sense of direction, where they want to go, what they want to do and it with discipline to stay the course.

He said: “On no account must you yield to the pressure to get rich quick. Never allow peer pressure and the desperation to belong, lead you to crime. If you do, you might earn temporary riches , which ultimately will land you infamy as the wealth earned through crooked means never last.

“As you leave Redeemer’s University today, you must have a clear sense of direction, where you want to go, what you want to do and back it with discipline to stay the course. This is what is called , purpose. It is akin to a compass that direct your journey through life. Without purpose, you are guaranteed a rudderless existence”

‘Resilience is about holding on to your dreams, overcoming obstacles and challenges to leave your mark in the sands of time.”

” Many of those we rate as successful people today in the country, didn’t even study courses related to their current hustle.

“By my understanding, tertiary education is critical first and foremost, for personal and intellectual development”.It equips individuals with critical thinking, communication and problem – solving skills”.

“Universities are still the conveyor belt for new entrants into professions such as medicine, engineering and law, all of which are critical for national development.”

He however advised told youngers generation that whatever objectives they have set for themselves today, they must realize that it all depends on a number of social, economic and political factors.

Olukoyede, therefore Charged youths all over to make personal integrity an article of faith, saying the ingredients of integrity includes honesty and truth, and no matter how brilliant or talented one may be, if one lacks these attributes, one may not likely to go far.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof. Shadrach Olufemi Akindele, commended the EFCC boss for his lecture which he said, centred on humanity, with affirmation that, the convocation lecture is not just a prelude of our graduation ceremony it is also a platform for deep reflection of the meaning of education and the kind of graduates we send into the world.

Akindele argued that the, “EFCC Chairman’s presence reminds them that true education must empower people to serve their nation with honesty, courage and accountability.”

