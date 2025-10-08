2027: Kwara PDP youths seek Saraki’s intervention over alleged imposition

Youths in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of the Kwara South PDP Youth Alliance have appealed to former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to ensure a level playing field and uphold the democratic principles he is known for, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by the state secretary of the group, Ambassador Timilehin Ogunleye, the youths called for the resignation of the Director-General of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, Dr Audu Musa, following his alleged declaration of intent to contest in the forthcoming elections.

The group noted that Dr Musa had formally announced his ambition to contest for the House of Representatives seat for the Irepodun, Isin, Ekiti, and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, describing his continued stay in office as ethically inappropriate and politically insensitive.

According to the statement, holding on to the position of ABS Foundation DG while pursuing a partisan ambition gives the impression of endorsement from Dr Saraki, who has consistently maintained neutrality in political contests.

“Ordinarily, our group would have no issue with any qualified member of the party aspiring to elective office. However, in this peculiar case, the position currently occupied by Dr Audu Musa has a direct and inseparable connection with the leader of our party and patron of the foundation, His Excellency, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki (GCON).

“It is on record, and we hold the leader by his word, that he has publicly, consistently, and firmly maintained that he will neither favour nor impose any aspirant in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

“This principled stance on neutrality and fair play has been widely commended by our group and all genuine members of PDP in Kwara South,” the statement said.

The group further alleged that Dr Musa and his associates had been misleading unsuspecting party members into believing that he was a “Saraki-anointed candidate,” describing such actions as an abuse of privilege and a misrepresentation of the foundation’s purpose.

It also accused the ABS Foundation DG of previously expressing interest in the Kwara South Senatorial race before shifting focus to the House of Representatives seat, saying the move raised doubts about the sincerity of his political ambition.

“The Kwara South Youth Alliance, therefore, rejects in totality any attempt to use the ABS Foundation — an institution built on philanthropy, unity, and service — as a political launchpad or intimidation tool against other qualified aspirants,” the statement added.

The group urged Dr Musa to resign immediately from his position to allow a fair contest among aspirants, stressing that their demand was not driven by malice but by a shared commitment to fairness, accountability, and respect for moral boundaries between institutional service and personal ambition.

“We trust that our revered leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki (GCON), will act decisively in preserving the sanctity of his words and the democratic ideals he represents.”

