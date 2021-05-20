Ayade: PDP urges Cross River members to stay together

Following the defection of Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its members in the state to stay together and retain the party structures.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary on Thursday said the main opposition party has noted the governor’s move to the APC.

It added: “Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross Rivers State to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remain intact.”

The PDP wished Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.

