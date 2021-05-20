Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike

• States breaching Constitution provisions on financial autonomy for Judiciary ― Hon Sergius Ogun

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji, Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
timely resolution of JUSUN strike, Reps decry loss of $3.54bn from concessioned assets since 2005, heads of erring MDAs to resign, investigate suspected NPA boss, Reps ask FG to suspend population census, Reps to probe abuse of expatriate quota in telecoms industry, breach of extant safety standards, Reps order EFCC, to screen service chiefs, PIB, payment of special public workers, airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence,political office holders' salaries, Nigeria's energy policy review, review of state constituencies, shady concessions
FILE PHOTO

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday called on Federal and State Governments on the urgent need to ensure speedy resolution of the lingering strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun, who solicited for the House intervention as enshrined in Section 4(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which provides that the National Assembly shall have the power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the federation or any part thereof.

“The House also notes that on 6, April 2021, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on an indefinite strike owing to the failure of government to implement financial autonomy for the Judiciary in line with constitutional provisions and the judgement of the Federal High Court.

“The House is concerned that the strike, which has persisted for over a month, has paralyzed the functions, operations and activities of all courts in Nigeria, thereby shutting the door on access to justice against Nigerians.

“The House is aware that the Judiciary is a critical component of the government that is saddled with the responsibility of adjudication of disputes which facilitates the smooth running and functioning of the State and as such, the closure of courts portends grave danger to the polity and is capable of exacerbating the current security situation in the country.

“The House is also concerned that the strike has contributed to the overcrowding of police cells and correctional facilities across the country as inmates are unable to go for trial or even get bail, as well as festering of disputes between private citizens as there is no judicial forum to submit their grievances for resolution,” he noted

He however appreciated the steps taken so far by Federal and State Governments in the bid to resolve the dispute, with a view to ensuring that the strike is called off.

In the bid to ensure industrial harmony in the judiciary sector, the House called on the Federal and subnational Governments to speedily intervene and resolve the lingering strike by the judiciary workers.

To this end, the House mandated its joint Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity and Judiciary to interface with the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Attorney–General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice on steps taken to address the matter and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.  Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike ;  Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike  ;  Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike  ;  Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike.

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Verification: Twitter introduces new policy on how to get verified

Latest News

Police arrest four kidnappers, rescue two victims in Plateau

Latest News

Reps halt proposed hike of electricity tariff

Latest News

Money laundering: Foreign countries should refund stolen funds with interest – ICPC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More