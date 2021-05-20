Reps task FG, States on timely resolution of JUSUN nationwide strike

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday called on Federal and State Governments on the urgent need to ensure speedy resolution of the lingering strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun, who solicited for the House intervention as enshrined in Section 4(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which provides that the National Assembly shall have the power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the federation or any part thereof.

“The House also notes that on 6, April 2021, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on an indefinite strike owing to the failure of government to implement financial autonomy for the Judiciary in line with constitutional provisions and the judgement of the Federal High Court.

“The House is concerned that the strike, which has persisted for over a month, has paralyzed the functions, operations and activities of all courts in Nigeria, thereby shutting the door on access to justice against Nigerians.

“The House is aware that the Judiciary is a critical component of the government that is saddled with the responsibility of adjudication of disputes which facilitates the smooth running and functioning of the State and as such, the closure of courts portends grave danger to the polity and is capable of exacerbating the current security situation in the country.

“The House is also concerned that the strike has contributed to the overcrowding of police cells and correctional facilities across the country as inmates are unable to go for trial or even get bail, as well as festering of disputes between private citizens as there is no judicial forum to submit their grievances for resolution,” he noted

He however appreciated the steps taken so far by Federal and State Governments in the bid to resolve the dispute, with a view to ensuring that the strike is called off.

In the bid to ensure industrial harmony in the judiciary sector, the House called on the Federal and subnational Governments to speedily intervene and resolve the lingering strike by the judiciary workers.

To this end, the House mandated its joint Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity and Judiciary to interface with the Minister of Labour and Employment and the Attorney–General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice on steps taken to address the matter and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

