Ayade: Abandon the “sinking wreckage,” APC tells PDP governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership and the party governors over the exit of Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade from its fold.

A statement signed by its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, APC applauded the Cross River State governor for what he called “his wise and timely decision to leave a dead party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a living and thriving party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The statement further advised “the other governors who are stranded in the sinking wreckage of the PDP to exercise the best option of abandoning that vessel.”

The statement further read in part: “The APC is also urging members of the PDP in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly who are still hanging on to the sinking party to leave it for good and join the APC, which has been repositioned by the excellent leadership qualities of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The APC notes with satisfaction that Governor Ayade has always been an APC man at heart given the humane and progressive manner in which he managed the affairs of Cross River State. The people of Cross River State will now enjoy more developmental initiatives based on the APC values of delivering dividends of democracy designed to improve the wellbeing of the people.

“The APC observed that the total lack of internal democracy, which turned the PDP into a one-man show, has caused frustration and alienated PDP governors and legislators who are hardly consulted in the way the party is administered.

“The lack of democracy was exhibited by the PDP, which hurled invectives on Governor Ayade for dumping the party which has totally lost focus and purpose.

“As the leader of the APC in Cross River State, we call on all our supporters, members and leaders to rally around, support and work with Governor Ayade to rebuild, reposition and strengthen the Party in Cross River State and by extension the South-South and the country at large.”

