Avoiding the dangers of offenses (II)

Last time we began looking at offences. We saw that as human beings we are classified as social beings and cannot do without meaningful relationships. Companionship is a fundamental factor in sustaining our wellbeing.

Life is a web of relationships, and many times it is not without problems. With relationships come crisis, confusion and pain. A common issue in many relationships is offense.

Offence is a tool in the hands of the devil used to destroy strategic relationships. He uses offence to disconnect and distract us from people, groups and organizations that have been set up and designed for our good.

Offences hurt; wound our conscience; it breaks our heart and destroys confidence; It damages trust; pollutes the mind and it introduces negative bias and prejudice.

To make any head-way in life, we must learn to handle offences. The Lord Jesus Christ made an interesting statement in Luke 17:1.“Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!”

This means it is guaranteed, it is sure, certain and inevitable that we will all encounter offences at one time or the other.

“You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world. But you do have some say in who hurts you.” John Green

No matter what we do or don’t do; no matter how we perform or don’t perform, offences will come – Jesus said so. If offences are bound to come, then common sense dictates that we should prepare and arm ourselves to handle it.

“Being hurt is something you can’t stop from happening, but being miserable is always your choice.” Unknown

Beloved, it is not when offences come that we begin to run helter-skelter trying to salvage the situation – we prepare and get ready before it strikes. We prepare for war in time of peace. Since Jesus said offences are bound to come, the first step in handling offence is not to be surprised or shocked when it shows up. If we understand this, we will not make statements as: ‘I thought he was a pastor’, ‘I thought he was a Christian’, ‘I thought leaders are not expected to behave like that’, ‘I thought we were close friends‘ and other statements to such effect. When offences don’t shock us, we can clearly deal with it. Offences are bound to come and they can come from any source and from anybody.

We must understand that every man has a free will which he can use as he wishes. God has given every man the power of choice and freewill. If people decide to use their power of choice and freewill to offend us, we should not be shocked but rather see it as one of those things which we must handle.

TO BE CONTINUED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…