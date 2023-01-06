AUDA-NEPAD to commence sensitization on violence-free election

The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has said that ahead of this year’s general election, it would commence sensitization across the country to achieve a violence-free poll.

The National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu disclosed this during a media chat recently in Abuja.

She said part of the activities of AUDA-NEPAD for 2023 would be Advocacy/sensitization for violence-free elections, Implementation of programmes on Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and Mainstreaming of gender.

Akobundu said the Agency would work in partnership with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other partners to carry the violence-free election campaign to the grassroots.

She noted that as part of 2023 activities, there would be a launch of the Second Country Review Report and National Programme of Action of AUDA-NEPAD.

She however said in 2021, the Agency achieved a lot, especially the Youth consultations and engagement on the effectiveness of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Nigeria.

She said AUDA-NEPAD also launched the Innovative Strengthening Smallholder Farmer Capabilities towards Productive Land Restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria and consultations and engagement with relevant stakeholders on smallholders Farmers projects.

The AUDA-NEPADNational Coordinator said in 2021 also there were consultations and engagements with relevant stakeholders on the effective procure and budgeting process and Train the Trainers programme on Smallholder farmers projects.

In 2020, she said the Agency embarked on strategic empowerment for Youth and Women in Doguwa/Tudun Wada, Kano State.

Also in 2020, Akobundu said AUDA-NEPAD conducted Training on Agricultural produce for Export Purposes, Awka South, Anambra State, Training of the Youths on Viability of Corporate Farming in Awka North and South, Anambra State and Strategic Training and empowerment in relevant key skill areas for women and youth in Oluoye, Oyo State.





