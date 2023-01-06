2023: Nigeria needs leaders who truly believe in the country, Soludo tells Kwankwaso

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said the nation needs leaders who truly believe in the country.

He described Ndigbo as itinerant people who cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe.

Soludo stated this when the Presidential Candidate of the New National People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, on Thursday.

“I want to commend your tenacity and belief in the country, your exemplary public service and commitment to our nation.

“I’ve always said that those who have something to offer should offer it through public service. Public service is the biggest philanthropy.

“In Anambra and indeed, the South East, we pride ourselves as being republicans and that is freedom to converse.

“Here in Anambra is the home of Azikiwe, Akweke, Chinua Achebe, Okadigbo, and so on and so forth and here we are known as people who freely express themselves and associate themselves.

“As an itinerant people, we cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe. We have a popular saying that “Oje mba, enwe ilo”.

“My position is that everyone should be allowed to canvass freely and allow the people to make their choice.

On his part, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso lauded Governor Soludo’s development initiatives.





“We are here to open our offices but we felt that we couldn’t come to Anambra without coming to pay our respect to you.

“You are someone we’ve worked closely with over the years. Thank you for recieving us personally.

“I’m sure this visit will go a long way in reinforcing our good relationship between the two states.

“Successive leadership have failed the nation and unless something is done, only God knows what will happen.

“We are presenting ourselves to reverse the negative trend of insecurity, economic crises and other challenges”, Kwankwaso stated.