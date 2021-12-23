At last NANS reviews, adopts own constitution, 40-years after formation

National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has reviewed and adopted its constitution, 40-years after formation.

The exercise took place at the University of Port Hartcourt’s (UNIPORT) auditorium, Rivers State, during its 66th Senate meeting.

The president of the Senate of NANS, Comrade Chuks Okafor, who revealed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Awka, said a review of the constitution had become necessary in the face of growing insecurity and threats that are exposing the fragility of the Nigerian state and to give financial autonomy to members.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that NANS was birthed in 1980 as a successor to the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) which was proscribed by the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

The association is the highest decision-making body for students studying in institution of higher learning at the university cadre with over 30 million members both in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

The association is fully committed to the mainstreaming of students and young leaders in governance at all levels with core interest of protecting the dignity and integrity of the students and uniting the students for academic excellence.

Speaking further, Comrade Okafor said that the constitution was unanimously adopted by all the members to meet up with the realities of the present times during the national convention.

According to him, “we must acknowledge that the situation in Nigeria demands a quick review of the constitution to help protect the Nigerian students.”

“NANS reviewed and adopted her constitution; delineating it according to geo-political zones. It is a giant stride to move the association forward,” Okafor said.

He noted that the Port Harcourt 2021 declaration under his leadership had come to stay.

He highlighted the items in the adopted constitution to include; the financial independence of the students both at home and abroad; promoting and encouraging the socio-cultural and intellectual interests of members, to act as the representative of members at any given circumstances, maintain good relationship with the Nigeria universities and be the recognised liaison between members and the university authorities in the country.

Others are to promote and protect the educational interests and welfare of students, protect/secure the fundamental rights and privileges of members, mostly students and promote/protect the good name of NANS (Senate), at all times.

Okafor, gave Justice, Peace and Academic Excellence as the Motto and objectives of NANS.

