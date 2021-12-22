Alumni Association calls on FG, states to declare state of emergency on education

Governments at all levels in Nigeria have been urged to declare a state of emergency on education so as to address the rot in the system, especially the public schools in the country.

Newly-elected national president of the alumni association of Urban Day Grammar School (UDGS) Elekuro, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mr Grateful Heart Teslim, made the call during his investiture at the Senior Staff Club, University of Ibadan.

He stressed that the federal, state and local governments should declare state of emergency on education in their various domains to address what remains of the integrity of public schools in Nigeria.

Teslim, an educationist, also asserted that the emergence of old students association goes beyond the need to give back to one’s alma mater, as many of these associations have become the equivalents of the self-help-strategy that Nigerians now adopt in the wake of Nigeria’s “galloping underdevelopment.”

While lamenting what he described as weakness of the government to carry out its responsibility to Nigerians, Teslim maintained that the roles being played by the old students associations could not take the place of government in salvaging the poor state of education in Nigeria, hence the call for the state of emergency.

The national president, UDGS, Alumni Association, however, pledged that his administration would work hard to support their old school and uplift it to enviable heights.

Head of Department, Adult Education, University of Ibadan, Professor Kester Osegha Ojokheta, who was the guest lecturer at the event, advised members of the association to always think of what they could do for their association and not otherwise.

He also urged them to avoid divisive elements, grudges, betrayal tendencies, and political issues, among other things that could break up the association.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, the Jagun Olubadan of Ibadan land, enjoined the UDGS old student members to continue to assist their old school, as government alone could not do it all.

Other national executive officers on the board, are:- Yemi Oladapo as national Secretary, Kabiru Oduola, national vice president, Prince Lateef Okunola, national vice president, Adediran S. Aderemi, national financial secretary, Gbemisola Adelakun, national treasurer, Kabiru Oyebode, assistant general-secretary, Sola Omotosho, national auditor, Pastor Kunle Akala, social secretary, Momoh R. Bolanle, welfare Officer, Adediran Adedayo, national P.R.O), Sekinat Abideen, national chief whip, and AhmadTijani Bayo, auditor II.

At the funfair ceremony, lifetime achievement awardees (the old school teachers) were recognised namely, the Canon Johnson Adepoju, Mr Aito Phillip Dame, Venerable Emmanuel Bola Ayoade, Bishop David Ademola Moradeyo, Mr Busari Aderibigbe Tayo, Mr Adekunle Samson Obafemi and appreciation award to Dr Ayodele Fagbemi and a posthumous award to the pioneer principal, Pa Israel Olufemi Fagbemi

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.