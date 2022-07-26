ASUU: NLC members protest in Kwara

Joint Kwara State Labour Congress on Tuesday joined the national body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stage a peaceful protest to press home the demand of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) responsible for the lingering strike actions by the public universities’ lecturers nationwide.

The union members, who included those in the NLC, Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ), ASUU, Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and other allied unions, went round popular areas in the Ilorin metropolis like Post Office, Challenge, A-Division Roundabout and Government House located on Ahmadu Bello Way to submit their letter to the state government.

Speaking with journalists at the NLC secretariat in Ilorin, the state chairman of the union, Comrade Aliyu Isa-Ore, said the rally was organized in solidarity with the ASUU members to press home the demands on the need for the federal government to honour the agreement reached.

He said the federal government had signed an agreement with ASUU some years back on the university revitalization and other sundry issues.

Comrade Isa-Ore also said that the union would go on a three-day warning strike if the federal government refused to heed their demand after the rally.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the ASUU, University of Ilorin, Professor Moyosore Ajao, and the chairman of the National Association of Academic Technologists Union, Comrade Awolola Femi, commended the NLC for supporting their course.