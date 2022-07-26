Electricity workers join NLC protest over ASUU strike

The planned protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the Federal Government’s seeming lackadaisical attitude to ending the industrial action that has grounded the country’s tertiary education, has taken a new turn as the leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Monday directed its members across Nigeria to join the protest.

In a directive letter signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the union said, “In line with the NLC’s directive and our position, which was made known at the Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Council (NBC) meetings of Congress.

“All members of the Union are enjoined to massively mobilize and actively participate in the NLC/ASUU solidarity protest against the continued closure of the Nation’s Tertiary institutions; schedule: for 26th and 27th July 2022.

“You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the Congress in your various states with the view of having a successful outing.”