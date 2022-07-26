Accident claims four on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Four persons lost their lives on Tuesday morning before Iperu bridge, along the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

The accident, Tribune Online learnt involved two vehicles, a Mazda Truck with registration number YYY412XB and a truck with no number plate on it.

10 persons were reported to have been involved which comprises four male adults, five female adults and a male child.

However, four persons including two male adults, a female adult and a male child died in the accident.

The suspected cause of the crash was said to be as a result of excessive speed and light sign violation.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, explained that the driver of the Mazda bus was at high speed, and unfortunately crashed into the moving truck from behind due to a slight defect on the truck.

He said those injured were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS IPARA MORGUE.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to fix the necessary requirements in their vehicles before embarking on any trip and also caution them on speed violations.