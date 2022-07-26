Accident claims four on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Accident four Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Four persons lost their lives on Tuesday morning before Iperu bridge, along the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.
The accident, Tribune Online learnt involved two vehicles, a Mazda Truck with registration number YYY412XB and a truck with no number plate on it.
10 persons were reported to have been involved which comprises four male adults, five female adults and a male child.
However, four persons including two male adults, a female adult and a male child died in the accident.
The suspected cause of the crash was said to be as a result of excessive speed and light sign violation.
The Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, explained that the driver of the Mazda bus was at high speed, and unfortunately crashed into the moving truck from behind due to a slight defect on the truck.
He said those injured were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS IPARA MORGUE.
The FRSC boss advised motorists to fix the necessary requirements in their vehicles before embarking on any trip and also caution them on speed violations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Accident claims four on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

Accident claims four on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

 

You might also like
Latest News

ASUU: NLC members protest in Kwara

Latest News

Electricity workers join NLC protest over ASUU strike

Latest News

How Ijebu-Ode born Amusan became world record holder

Latest News

NLC begins pro-ASUU protest today

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More