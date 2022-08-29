ASUU extends strike indefinitely

By Clement Idoko-Abuja
ASUU extends strike, Osodeke, ASUU president
Professor Emmanuel Osodeke

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again extended the ongoing strike action over failure of the Federal Government to meet the Union’s demands.

National Executive Council of ASUU took the decision on Monday in Abuja after deliberating on the reports from various congresses held last week.

Tribune Online gathered that the state congresses voted overwhelmingly for the continuation of the strike, especially to protest the decision of the Federal Government to enforce the no-work-no-pay policy.

Details later…

 

PDP Govs May Prevail On Ayu To Resign

There were indications on Sunday that governors elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing….

 

We Do Not Want A President That Will Favour North —Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has chastised the political class for discussing Nigeria’s problems in foreign countries….

 

Atiku In Kano, To Receive Shekarau, Other Defectors Into PDP Today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London…..

 

I Have No Special Presidential Candidate —Obasanjo

Again, ASUU extends strike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he does not have a special candidate in the 2023 presidential election in the country, but only has a national agenda….


