Court remands Kaduna pastor for raping, impregnating two sisters 

He told the court that the accused first deceived the older sister, 19, into accompanying him to the mountain for prayer and fasting.

While on the mountain, the defendant was said to have instructed the girl to remove her clothes and pray naked as directed by the Holy Spirit.

According to the Civil Defence prosecutor, Sule then had sexual intercourse against her wish, which resulted in her pregnancy.

A month later, the court was told, the accused repeated the same trick on the girl’s younger sister, 17 years old, and also got her pregnant.

Thus, reports on the two sisters’ case files against the pastor were filed and read out separately.

The presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, while remanding the accused person in a correctional facility directed the prosecutor to forward the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.