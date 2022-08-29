Court remands Kaduna pastor for raping, impregnating two sisters 

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
FILE PHOTO
A chief magistrate court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has remanded a  pastor, Mr Enoch Sule in a correctional centre for allegedly raping two sisters which resulted in pregnancies.

The accused who is the General Overseer of Prayer Tabernacle Ministry, Kamurum Bajju, was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for raping two sisters contrary to section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the case came up for mention, the prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the illicit affairs of the pastor were reported to the NSCDC by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on August 8th, 2022. 

 

He told the court that the accused first deceived the older sister, 19, into accompanying him to the mountain for prayer and fasting.

While on the mountain, the defendant was said to have instructed the girl to remove her clothes and pray naked as directed by the Holy Spirit.

According to the Civil Defence prosecutor, Sule then had sexual intercourse against her wish, which resulted in her pregnancy.

A  month later, the court was told,  the accused repeated the same trick on the girl’s younger sister, 17 years old, and also got her pregnant.

Thus, reports on the two sisters’ case  files against the pastor were filed and read out separately.

The presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, while remanding the accused person in a correctional facility directed the prosecutor to forward the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

