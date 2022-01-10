Assembly to probe alleged financial irregularities at Osun College of Education

Osun State House Of Assembly said it has begun with the probe of audit query issued to the Bursar of Osun State College of Education, Ila, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji, by the state Auditor General, Folorunso Adesina, to establish some facts on the alleged irregularities said to have been carried out in the college.

In the memo dated January 16, 2018, vide Ref No: GS/RCS/25/VL./41, the auditor-general described the bursar as “a seasoned accountant that has suddenly become professional incompetent.”

The management of the college, in a quick response, expressed displeasure over the audit query.

The college which spoke through its acting provost, Professor Jimoh Afolabi, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner for Education, the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly and the Chairman, Osun Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, however, accused the Auditor General of a witch-hunt.

“The unfounded audit report authored by AG could be because of the continued refusal of bursar to doll out public fund, stop the collection of cash in the system, automation of revenue collection, not yielding to illegal instructions of the AG, adamant to undue influence of the AG on college staff and disobedience to double standards. We are constrained to direct the bursar to reply to the 19 queries issued by the AG simply because the queries violate the provision of the Public Service Rules No 030302 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter stressed.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Gbenga Ogunkanmi, while fielding questions from newsmen on the development in Osogbo assured that thorough investigations would be conducted on the matter to right all wrongs concerning the allegations

According to him, “the House is in possession of the auditor general’s report and it has been committed to House Committee on Public Account.

“The person that was alleged has also responded to the report. So, the committee is investigating the matter and will submit its report to the house. For now, nobody has been indicted by the house of assembly. We are investigating the matter.”

