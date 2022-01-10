Equities investors gain N23bn as NGX maintains bulls

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities investors gain N23bn , NGX lists BUA Foods, equities market goes bullish, Local stock market extends, Equities investors earn N22bn , Local stock market opens , NGX: Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%, Equities investors gains N629bn, Local stock market dips, Local stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N31.8bn, Investors sheds previous gains , Telcos stNegative sentiments persist, ocks push market, Investors lose N13bn in five days, Profit-taking dips market, Local stock market opens, Equities investors lose N12bn, Investors gain N169.7bn , Investors earn N54bn, Equities market rebounds, sentiments persist as investors earn, equities market halts bearish strides, Equities investors earn N10bn in five days, Local stock, dips market further by 0.1%, market reverses previous day's gain, Equities investors lose N24.4bn, Local stock market goes flat despite robust activities, Profit-taking pushed market bearish, Market opens September on bearish trend, Dangote Cement, Access stocks halt bearish trend, bears persists at NGX, Equities investors trade N8.2bn , FBN Holdings shares moves Investors lose N20bn, Equities investors earn N371bn, Bullish trend persists, Local stock market, Equities market post fourth day, Investors gain N30.1bn, Equities investors lose N159.54bn , Equities investors lose N159.54bn, Sell pressure dips market, investors gain N376bn, NGX posts second weekly loss, Bearish trend persists, Market opens week weaker, market bows to profit taking, Equities investors earn , Local bourse opens week , Local stock market closes, Sell-off in Airtel Africa's stocks pushes local stock market lower by 0.2 per cent, Bears persists , equities investors lose N23bn, Equities market bows equities investors lose , Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

Equities market continues on a bullish trend, on Monday, as the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rise by 0.10 per cent by the close of trading activities.

The local bourse kicked off the week on a positive note, as bargain buying on Dangote Cement stocks buoyed overall performance to a 0.1 gain in the All-Share Index to 43,897.13 basis points.

Accordingly, the Year-to-Date return increased to +2.8 per cent, just as the market capitalization settled at N23.65 trillion after adding N23 billion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 28 tickers gained relative to 19 losers.

BUA Foods maintenance dominance at the Exchange, as it led the best five performing stocks having further gained 9.96 per cent to settle at N58.50 Kobo per share, followed by MRS whose shares appreciated by 9.72 per cent to close N13.55 Kobo per share.

Also, PZ notched 8.53 per cent to its share value, AIICO Insurance advanced by 7.69 per cent, while Dangote Cement increased in shares value by four per cent.

Conversely, the Union Bank of Nigeria led other losers having depreciated by 6.90 per cent, followed by MTN Nigeria whose shares dipped by 5.84 per cent. FlourMills of Nigeria’s shares also decreased 10 per cent, while Oando shed 2.95 per cent from the value of its shares.

Despite the northward movement in the benchmark index, Performance across sub-indices were largely negative, except for the NGX Insurance index and the NGX Industrial index which rose by 2.77 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively.

The NGX Banking index, NGX Consumer Goods Index and the NGX Oil/Gas index fell by 0.12 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively.

Despite the increase in performance index, activities waned at NGX on Monday as the market went rather weak with the volume and the value of stocks traded depreciating by 21.23 per cent and 30.30 per cent to 311.26 million shares and N 8,64 billion respectively.

BUA Foods was the most traded stock by volume and value at 101.36 million units and N5.93 billion, respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Equities investors gain N23bn as NGX maintains bulls

Equities investors gain N23bn as NGX maintains bulls

You might also like
Business News

How FG spent about N56.9bn on women, youths in 2021 fiscal year

Business News

Local stock market begins year 2022 on positive note, adds 2.7 per cent

Business News

FG explains N6.39trn deficit in 2022 Budget

Business News

Lekki Port construction reaches 79.68% completion stage —Promoters

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More