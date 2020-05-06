As lockdown eases

The Covid-19 pandemic which spread across the globe has altered life as we know it and the likelihood of life remaining the same is very slim. Indeed, people can see without doubt that the pandemic has affected their lives in many spheres; women especially seem to feel the disruption in every area of their lives especially in relation to work and family.

Many women have been overwhelmed by the pandemic as a result of overload of new information, long work hours at home, caring for self and family, fighting to hold things together in enclosed spaces and the fear of the unknown. And while they are learning to cope with the new curve, another challenge has risen for them in the form of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown.

While many have to start work, they have to contend with the challenge that school is still closed; how do they keep their children safe and protect them from infection, which caregiver would be available, do they leave their home open for caregivers or take the children there, how will they ensure they don’t take the virus home and infect their family?

The questions are many and the emotional and psychological stress can be something difficult to manage. But this is the time to pause and take it easy so that decisions are not made with emotions and hurriedly. This is indeed a taxing period and it is important to remain calm despite the fact that making this kind of decision can be overwhelming and stressful.

The likely emotions in response to the uncertainty of this period can be complex; anxiety, fear, anger, sadness, helplessness, lack of control and desperation among others. These not only affect the decision taken but also affect the mental health of women involved.

In times like this, women need to relax, calm down and gather their thoughts. The first step is to ensure that your health; physical, mental and emotional are balanced else, you can’t take decisions that will help your family. By taking care of yourself, you equip yourself to be strong to take care of your family through this period irrespective of the situation. A major decision is how to go out daily and avoid catching the virus and taking it homer to the children. This may look difficult and almost impossible because you mix with people that do not hold same belief at work and often, in the course of moving around, the basics of social distancing is ignored by many.

But no matter how difficult it looks, it can be done. The important measure would have been to stay at home but since many have to start work with the gradual easing of the lockdown, it is important to follow good hygiene practices and basic recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). There is a need to wash the hands with soap and water regularly, sanitize the hands often, clean frequently touched surfaces as often as possible, cover coughs and sneezes with face masks, desist from touching ears, nose and mouth and ensure social distance is maintained as much as possible.

Also ensure that children are left in hygienic environment, ensure they have all they need so they don’t leave home and more importantly, sensitise them and the caregivers on the necessity of washing their hands often.

Ensure children maintain healthy nutrition and sleep habits to boost their immune system. Give them appropriate amounts of fruits and vegetables, limiting processed food and minimise sweets and sugary drinks. Also ensure children do not open up to visitors in your absence to protect them from getting infected.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clarence Peters Invited For Questioning Over Dancer, Kodak’s Death

Popular video director, Clarence Peters, Tribune Online gathered, has been invited for questioning by the Lagos State Police Command, over the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, who was electrocuted in his studio. Kodak, who is a popular dancer within the Nigerian music scene, allegedly died of… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Death And Dying Emirs

DYING is nothing; choosing the right time to die, if we can, means a whole lot. This coronavirus season is a very wrong time to go – undisturbed. You die now, you leave importunate questions blowing in the air. The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State died on Sunday morning. Was he a victim of COVID-19, the current… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Kano Mass Deaths

AMID the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a strange cloud has enveloped Kano State. In the last three weeks, the state has witnessed massive deaths of people in very controversial circumstances. The deaths first became public knowledge following the release of a video clip… Read full story

JAMB Remits N3.5 Billion To FG For 2020

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made an interim remittance of N3.5 billion to the Federal Government consolidated account for 2020. This is in addition to more than N3.5 billion paid to candidates as reduction of cost of ePIN as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read full story

CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Lay-Offs In Banks

A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on Saturday, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry a statement from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed on Sunday… Read full story

Court Shuts Church Indefinitely In Abuja Over Lockdown Violation, As Pastor, Others Evade Arrest

A mobile court sitting in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Sunday, ordered for an indefinite closure of The Shekinah Glory Church, located opposite the popular Citec Estate, Jabi, for violating lockdown… Read full story

COVID-19: 50 Almajiris From Kano Brought To Kaduna Tested Positive ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that 15 more almajiris that were brought from Kano to Kaduna have tested positive for COVID-19. This was even as he confirmed that the number of almajiris tested… Read full story

Remdesivir: What The NAFDAC DG Said

In a report entitled “COVID-19: We are not likely to use Ebola drug for patients — NAFDAC” published in the Sunday Tribune edition, we quoted the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, as saying that remdesivir, the drug approved by… Read full story

Abducted Twins Of Oyo Cleric, Akeugbagold, Released After £100,000 Ransom Negotiation

After eight days of dwelling in the bush with their abductors, the twins of former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Taofeek Akeugbagold were released at about 5.30 am on Sunday. The twins were picked near the bush at around Mufutau Laninhun College of Education area on the Lagos-Ibadan… Read full story

Leading With Presence — 2

COVID-19 has changed the world and the way we do things. The changes it has brought upon humanity will be our new norm for some time to come. It is as if it was what the world needed to remind us that the only constant thing about life is change. Social distancing means we make less physical contacts… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post COVID-19 (Part 3)

This is the third piece I am penning on this life-changing subject that has started helping a lot of people in Nigeria and beyond. So far, I have written on three non-negotiable values that will not change post COVID-19: vision, loyalty and confidentiality. The fourth value I am writing on is that of assiduousness and… Read full story

Reflections On The Post-Coronavirus International Economic Order

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest global economic shock since the 1929 Wall Street Crash. In fact, its ramifications might be even bigger, given that, unlike the 1929 crash, our world is today an integrated global marketplace… Read full story