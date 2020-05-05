NCDC confirms 148 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,950

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,950.

The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 5th of May 2020, 148 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“148 new cases of #COVID19; 43-Lagos, 32-Kano, 14-Zamfara, 10-FCT, 9-Katsina, 7-Taraba, 6-Borno, 6-Ogun, 5-Oyo, 3-Edo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Bauchi, 2-Adamawa, 2-Gombe, 1-Plateau, 1-Sokoto, 1-Kebbi.

“Till date, 2950 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.

Breakdown of cases by state;

148 new cases of #COVID19; 43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi 2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 481

Deaths: 98 pic.twitter.com/0WhwE3fe4V — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 5, 2020

