THE Department of State Services (DSS) deserves commendation for the successful interception of a large consignment of sophisticated weapons and ammunition smuggled into Nigeria, allegedly from the Republic of Niger. As the country is gradually moving towards another general election, this timely operation is a significant security breakthrough and a reassuring demonstration that Nigeria’s intelligence services are capable of frustrating the designs of those who seek to plunge the nation into further bloodshed. The DSS reportedly intercepted 21 AK-47 rifles, 4 PKT machine guns and 825 magazines at Dawakawa in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following sustained surveillance of criminal networks suspected of moving weapons into the country ahead of the 2027 general elections. The scale of the consignment is frightening. Had these weapons found their way into the hands of terrorists, bandits and other criminals, the consequences for already vulnerable communities could have been devastating.

The Federal Government must build on this success by giving the agency all the necessary support to sustain its operations. Indeed, this is one interception that should gladden the hearts of Nigerians. Nigerians have endured years of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence, and every effort to remove illegal weapons from circulation is a welcome development. Behind every rifle in the hands of a criminal is the possibility of another grieving family, another displaced community, and another innocent Nigerian whose life may be cut short. The DSS has, by this operation, prevented untold misery. The timing is particularly important. With the 2027 general election approaching, the possibility that criminals may be stockpiling weapons to disrupt the electoral process must not be taken lightly. Nigeria has witnessed too much electoral violence to allow armed groups to operate unchecked during political contests. The ballot box must not become a casualty of the gun, neither should any politician or interest group be allowed to recruit criminals to advance selfish political ambitions.

As the great Nigerian statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo once observed, “The children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace.” Although expressed in a different context, the underlying lesson remains relevant: the neglect of fundamental responsibilities by those in authority eventually comes back to haunt society. Government must therefore take the security of the nation seriously, particularly at this delicate period in the nation’s democratic journey. Equally disturbing is the revelation that criminal networks are increasingly using women and beasts of burden, particularly camels, to transport illegal arms in an attempt to evade security surveillance. The arrest of Hafsat Umar in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with 12 grenades and two ammunition belts, underscores the increasingly ingenious methods being employed by these criminal syndicates. She is reportedly the 14th female illegal arms courier arrested by the DSS between February 2025 and November 2026. Disturbingly too, the arrest of Aisha Mohammed in Keffi, Nasarawa State, with 202 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition and three empty magazines further illustrates the worrisome dimensions of the problem. The fact that these arrests have taken place across Zamfara, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Taraba, Kaduna and Plateau states suggests that illegal arms trafficking is no longer a problem confined to one geographical area. It is a nationwide security challenge requiring a coordinated national response.

We particularly commend the DSS for its intelligence gathering, surveillance and operational diligence. The agency deserves credit for tracking these networks and frustrating their activities before the weapons could be deployed against innocent citizens. At a time when Nigerians are understandably weary of incessant reports of killings, kidnappings and attacks on communities, this is the kind of proactive security operation that can inspire people’s confidence. But the government must not stop at celebrating the recovery of these weapons. It must dismantle the networks behind their procurement, financing, transportation and distribution. The couriers are only the visible links in a much larger criminal chain. The sponsors, arms dealers, financiers and principal beneficiaries must be identified and brought to justice. It is not enough to catch the messengers while those who organise and profit from the deadly enterprise continue to operate freely. The Federal Government must also demonstrate, in practical terms, its commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of security agencies.

The DSS and other relevant institutions require adequate funding, modern surveillance technology, intelligence equipment, operational vehicles and appropriate weaponry. Security personnel who put their lives on the line to protect Nigerians deserve the necessary institutional support, training and welfare provisions. Government cannot continue to demand exceptional results from security agencies while denying them the tools required to deliver. The fight against illegal arms trafficking must be pursued through inter-agency collaboration. The DSS, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and other relevant bodies must strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinate their operations. The country’s porous borders, particularly along the Sahelian corridor, must receive sustained attention. Nigeria must also deepen security cooperation with Niger and other neighbouring countries, since the criminal networks involved in arms trafficking operate across national boundaries. There must equally be no sacred cows in the prosecution of offenders. Whoever is found to be sponsoring, facilitating or financing illegal arms trafficking must face the full weight of the law.

The fight against insecurity must never be selective or compromised by political considerations. William Shakespeare, in Julius Caesar, reminds that “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” This is one such moment for the Nigerian government to intensify its efforts against the proliferation of illegal weapons. The success recorded by the DSS should be the beginning of a more determined offensive, not an occasion for premature celebration. For Nigerians who have endured years of insecurity, this interception is a huge relief. It is also a reminder that the battle against terrorism and banditry can be won through credible intelligence, institutional commitment and sustained political will. The DSS has done well. The Federal Government must support it to do even better. Nigeria cannot afford to leave its peace and democratic future at the mercy of merchants of death.