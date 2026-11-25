There was this street drummer in old Oyo metropolis who moved from one point of the town to the other plying his trade. And, he was a master of his art, great skill, vigorous activity. He would praise those he considered praiseworthy; he would deprecate the deplorable. The people enjoyed what he did as long as he did not make them the object of his pillory.

One day, the drummer got up early and woke up the town with a strange beat and a strange message:

Kòtò kan nbe n’íta oba,

Olórun ó mu

Kò ì yá ni

(Meaning: There is a pit in front of the king’s palace; God will catch him (the king) but it is not yet time).

What is he saying? Alarm bells rang in homes and across Oyo that a drummer was spreading a strange message against the king. Is it not said that a dog is allowed to run mad but its insanity notwithstanding, it is expected to know and avoid fire?

B’ájá bá n sínwín sebí ó ye k’ó m’ojú iná.

This particular dog had a madness that obviously knew no limits. He had added the king to his list of objects of scorn. The message soon got to the King, the Alaafin. He sent for the drummer. ‘Ngbo´, what are you saying about me?’ Kabiyesi asked him. The drummer responded before Iku´Ba`ba´Ye`ye´with his drumbeat:

Kòtò kan nbe n’íta oba,

Olórun ó mu

Kò ì yá ni.

You would not be a Yoruba in those days if you did not understand the language of drums.

Everyone heard him loud and clear and gasped. This one should die!

Ar’óbafín l’oba á pa. Palace guards moved to assault him; the king stopped them. Kabiyesi took a long look at the drummer, took a deep breath and told the man to go home. He even gave him money for his trouble. The drummer was equally stunned by the king’s verdict. He left.

The king looked round his chiefs, then turned to his people. ‘We must not touch him. Oba kii`´mu´ akorin (The king does not arrest the bard).’ He said and added, in very low tones that apart from the fact of a bard having immunity, touching him because of that particular message would set the town ablaze.

What is Kabiyesi saying? He and a few of his trusted aides understood clearly what the drummer was saying. There was truly a deep pit in front of the king’s palace. In that pit were the king’s deepest secrets. It was into that pit he threw the unfortunate heads of his enemies.

So, what happened thereafter? A contrite Ala´a`fin ordered the pit closed. He also stopped the serial murders he was committing.

Where did the above story come from? I lifted it verbatim from one of the books we are presenting here today. The author, Olagunju said: I got it from the late Ala´a`fin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

Now, how do you review nine big books at a stretch without hurting yourself and boring your audience? That is the assignment before me today. The reviewer must find a path through the books without making the audience walk away from the hall or hiss and switch to handphone mode.

I believe this venue is deliberately set and chosen. There could hardly be a more fitting setting for this grand event than the University of Ibadan: a place where seminal ideas take root, where journalism encounters literature, and where both submit themselves to the bitter-sweet scrutiny of literary criticism. These nine books invite precisely that encounter.

Four of the books are published by Safari Books and three by NOIRLEDGE, two by ML Publications all based in Ibadan, Nigeria’s publishing capital. The books’ elegant design, very literate editing, indexing and printing reflect the expertise that has sustained this city’s distinguished place in Nigerian book production.

The achievement we celebrate today belongs principally to the writer, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju who draws on history, politics, science, philosophy, literature and Yoruba oral traditions to produce journalism of unusual intellectual range. His weekly column brings the resources of the library into the urgencies of the street.

Poet Laurette, Professor Niyi Osundare supplies an apt description of what Olagunju does in the blurb that adorns one of the books. He calls it “literary journalism,” a genre arguably pioneered by Olagunju.

A check through the books reveals an Olagunju who interrogates public life with the imagination of a storyteller and the verbal precision of a literary artist. His voice combines defiance with entertainment. Like the òjè masquerader, he holds his audience with the music of his performance even as he taunts power and its eccentricities.

Each of the books serves to refresh the CPU (Central Processing Unit) of everyone who has lived in Nigeria in the last 50 years. They provide a disparate continuum of account of how we lived our lives.

‘Sitting on 200 Needles’, 282 pages, is a book of discourses, lectures, reviews and tributes. It is here that you read of that insolent drummer in Oyo Alaafin who spilled the beans on the king by drumming round the city. (Page 15 – 16). It is also here you read of what happened to Alaafin Ladigbolu (1911-1944) who ordered the arrest of an Eleegun Oje that criticised the wickedness of his servants.

‘When Shepherds Eat Their Sheep’ is the volume that actually starts the Monday Lines conversation. It opens with the author’s second coming to journalism after eight years of sojourn in public service. The first chapter is a chapter of promise where the author pledged to use his space every Monday to say much. “Going forward, much will be said every Monday,” he wrote.

Has he kept to that promise? The 368-page collection appears to answer that question in the affirmative. This volume is the history of the column we’ve come to know as Monday Lines which debuted on 10 October, 2011, (10-10-11) an almost perfect date. The books ends, with a chapter published on May 27, 2013 emphasising the redeeming properties of selflessness and good character.

Wailers, Hailers and Their Republic has 530 pages. ‘Fear of Tomorrow’s Moonless Night’ published on April 15, 2013 opens this volume of many chapters.

If anyone feels the present Federal Government unduly favours the Yoruba, read the author’s lament on page 128 where he yells that “Yorubaland currently suffer unprecedented, unfortunate and insulting, venal shut-out in the affairs of the PDP Federal Government…”

The volume closes with ‘Rivers of A Million Demons’ with an opening sentence quoting the late President Muhammadu Buhari describing Rivers State as the deadliest in Nigeria (page 517). The book ends with the author asking why people always “become their worst fear.”

Trekking to Decay opens with Ile Aye Nyi Lo S’Opin, published on April 4, 2016, it is a chapter that laments N200 per litre of petrol and what the author describes as “Sparse money chasing scarce goods” in every home. The book ends with a chapter that carries the title “Kano’s Curious Deaths”. It was published on April 27, 2020.

‘Masks and Tears’ opens with ‘Death and Dying Emirs’ published on May 4, 2020 and closes with ‘Peter Obi and His Enemies’ published on October 17, 2022.

“The Scandals in Abuja” opens The Reign of Our Emperors. The chapter, published on January 8, 2024, starts with an anecdote of Chief S.L. Akintola rebuking a minister who was accused of building two houses at the same time with stolen funds: “You heard that? They said you are building two houses at the same time. Can’t houses be built one after the other?” (Page 5). The last chapter of that 400-page book is “Fulani, Hausa and Yoruba Truths”, published on January 6, 2025. What does it contain? Read it yourself.

‘Nigeria’s Triangle of Incest’ starts with what ends the previous volume, and proceeds to taunt power and its excesses. It ends on page 360 with a December 29, 2025 piece that warns Nigeria not to take the silence of terror for peace, and that the snakes of terrorism replicate themselves. “The more you kill, the more you see.”

“They sell Their Own Toes” completes the circle which started on October 10, 2011. The last chapter of this volume was published on October 26, 2026. In other words, what started on 10-10-11, a unique date, is paused 26-10-26. It is about journalism, the Lagos-Ibadan Press axis and its musketeers. It seeks to provoke a conversation on the contributions of Ibadan to the development of the Lagos content of the Nigerian media.

Olagunju turns his Monday Lines columns into a searching account of Nigeria’s troubled passage through political deception, economic hardship and growing insecurity. From fuel subsidy upheaval to Boko Haram’s violence and the opportunism of politicians changing parties, these essays expose a country whose immense possibilities are repeatedly betrayed by those entrusted with its direction. Yoruba history, literary allusions and biting humour give the collections their distinctive voice, making the arguments vivid beyond their immediate occasions. Each of these books is a record of turbulence whose enduring force lies in showing how yesterday’s evasions prepare tomorrow’s storms.

Folklore, proverbs, historical parallels and invented conversations make that question memorable. The tortoise’s appetite illuminates elite greed; Koledowo’s disastrous triumph exposes the arrogance of success. Teachers, doctors and unpaid workers remind us who bears the cost. Read consecutively, the essays sometimes repeat their grievances and crowd their arguments with analogies. Yet the repetition carries an uncomfortable truth: governments change while the machinery of disappointment survives. The collection preserves an unsettled era and demonstrates the newspaper column’s capacity to serve as literature, witness and public conscience.

That machinery of disappointment drives all the volumes, a sustained interrogation of a country that repeatedly mistakes movement for progress. Gathering Monday Lines columns published between April 2016 and April 2020, the book follows Nigeria through economic hardship, political opportunism, electoral violence, insecurity and the opening uncertainties of a pandemic. Governments change, elections hold and promises multiply, yet deterioration continues. In “Federal Republic of Goats,” blame becomes an industry shielding those responsible for failure. In “Nigeria’s N35billion Tower of Babel,” extravagant construction exposes the neglect of human needs. In “Forest of the Heartless,” the suffering citizen confronts a state increasingly hostile to dissent. Together, these interventions document squandered opportunities and betrayed expectations.

Olagunju turns public affairs into literature while preserving journalism’s urgency. Yoruba proverbs, music, historical parallels and biblical, Quranic and literary allusions serve as instruments of argument. A domestic conversation about soup becomes a debate about successive governments’ failures; Ayinla Omowura’s music becomes an archive of economic distress. The humour bites because suffering stands behind it, while tributes reveal tenderness beneath the satirist’s severity. The density of metaphor and recurring outrage can exhaust the reader, but the recurrence strengthens the indictment: Nigeria keeps supplying fresh occasions for old warnings. This is the testimony of a writer who regards public memory, moral judgement and resistance to power as essential duties.

Masks and Tears

In Masks and Tears, Nigeria is both the central character and the wounded subject. The essays traverse the Buhari presidency, COVID-19, #EndSARS, insecurity, judicial decline and the manoeuvres preceding the 2023 elections. Beneath the public masks of competence, patriotism, piety and service, Olagunju finds private anguish and betrayed hopes. The title works through two pronunciations of “tears.” First come the tears of sorrow: the grief of bereaved families, violated citizens and people abandoned by their protectors. Then come tears as ruptures: the wear and tear of public values, and the writer’s deliberate tearing of the mask. Truth, justice and accountability fray; the columnist pulls apart the coverings that conceal their destruction.

Sitting on Two Hundred Needles, for instance, broadens the encounter. Its essays, book reviews and tributes explore power, memory and the responsibilities of public speech. The title, drawn from Ayinla Omowura’s music, conveys the discomfort of a writer who cannot leave his society unquestioned. Across its three sections, Olagunju examines insecurity, colonial legacies, Yoruba cultural resistance and the stories influential people tell about themselves. His discussion of poverty connects failed education and damaged livelihoods with the collapse of peace. His interrogation of some political leaders’ memoirs reminds us that political autobiography is a claim upon history and that the claim must be examined.

Proverbs, songs and ancestral narratives make abstract questions immediate. The storyteller’s intimacy meets the journalist’s questioning instinct and the critic’s moral urgency. The tributes introduce affection into a volume whose sharper pieces expose the distance between public privilege and ordinary suffering. The movement between celebration and indictment occasionally produces uneven scrutiny, while the accumulation of references can slow the argument. Nevertheless, an enduring question holds the collection together: what do people and institutions leave behind? Criticism becomes part of the work of preserving memory and demanding responsibility.

I turn to Professor Niyi Osundare, whose assessment in the blurb of one of the book gathers the qualities we have encountered across these collections:

“Deep, daring, and stupendously literate, The Reign of Our Emperors is shot through with a poetic poignancy that grips the reader’s attention—and conscience—with compelling memorability, aching contemplation, and the will to action. Virtually every sentence hits us with the seamless pungency of a thoughtfully appointed proverb and the vatic wisdom of a mind which sees beyond the clouds.”

Osundare describes the book as a dialogue with a nation whose past subverts its future: a federation in arrested development, yet a country whose promise surpasses its problems. That tension explains the persistence of hope beneath Olagunju’s anger. The criticism continues because the possibility of a better country remains.

Osundare concludes:

“Here then are the contemplations of a citizen-writer whose courage is powered by candour, whose patriotism is the type which builds and sustains a nation. Between the lines of this remarkable book is Olagunju’s map for Nigeria’s journey ‘from chaos to coherence’. The Reign of Our Emperors is an exemplum of literary journalism at its prodigious best.”

Conclusion

Let me conclude by taking a recourse to the author through his ancestors. The Dedication to ‘Masks and Tears’ gives us a fitting key to all the books. Olagunju’s forebears answered kings without timidity. Their descendant carries that inheritance into the encounter between power and truth. That is precisely what he does every week; it is what he has in his books.

I thank you for listening.