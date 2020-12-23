Army foil kidnap attempt in Ondo

Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, foiled an attempt by a gang of criminal to kidnap three travellers in Igarra village, along ibilo-Isua road in Akoko in South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commander 32 Artillery Brigade Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar, who disclosed this said the kidnap attempt was foiled with other security agencies in the state, killing one of the six-armed bandits.

Abubakar explained that the troop were on patrol with other security agencies along Ibilo/Isua road when they ran into the bandits suspected to be kidnappers.

According to him, the armed men attempted to abduct three people who were travelling in a gold-painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model with registration number Lagos AKD 55 GS.

“On sighting the troops, the kidnappers tired to engage the troops in a gun battle but were defeated due to the troops’ firepower.

“This resulted in the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“After the incidence, the three victims were rescued and the following items were also recovered at the scene of the incident, a sum of N350,770.00, one cutlass, a sachet of tramadol hydrochloride(100mg) and one itel black phone.

Abubakar however, advised the general public to give useful information on any suspected criminals and their hideout to the security agencies of the state.

He said: “The Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state will continue to ensure the security of lives and properties during the festive period.”

