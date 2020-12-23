Delta govt approves N1.379bn for job creation

Delta State government has approved the sum of N1.379 billion to fund the 2020/2021 job creation in the recruitment, training and distribution of starter packs for trainees to be handled by the Job Creation Office.

The state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this after the state executive council meeting in Asaba said job creation efforts of the state government remained one of the star projects and a major component of Smart Agenda which he said was targeted at creating a stronger Delta.

Aniagwu hinted that the sum of N227 million was approved for the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Clinical building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara and the expansion of Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

“Executives approved the appointment of Obi Boniface Uyanwanne as the traditional ruler of Ubulubu kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area and the appointment of HRM Emmanuel Onobrakpeya Okumagba as the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area,” he stated.

Aniagwu further said that excecutives also approved the amendment to the law guiding the succession of the throne of the Obi of Owa Kingdom to include that at the event that the Obi dies in Owa Kingdom without a male son, the eldest surviving brother will be crowned king.

