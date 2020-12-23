Slimcase, Pride Evy become brand ambassadors to AJ global

Nigerian singer, Slimcase is again in the news as he and dancer, Pride Evy become the latest brand ambassadors in town.

The duo recently secured a deal with one of the leading cryptocurrency and Gift Card trading companies in Nigeria, AJ Global.

The duo are tastemakers at AJ Global and represent the company to the fullest ability. In such a bid to spike awareness and reliability, the brand has embarked on the signing of these two brand ambassadors – Slimcase and Pride Evy in other to consolidate on their popularity, influence and vast reach.

Slimcase who is also called ‘Otumba Lamba’ by his fans is an internationally-recognized Nigerian artist, songwriter, entertainer and multi-award winner. He is a force to reckon with, having over 2.8 million followers across social media with great music.

So also is fast rising Abuja based Instagram star-Pride Evy who rose to fame in 2018 after one of her dance videos went viral. With over 350k followers on social media, she has definitely earned the title of an influencer and one to be affiliated with, as she keeps her followers entertained through her magical form of art dance, style and professionalism.

This, for the most part, is why the AJ Global brand has ventured into this business relationship with these celebrities.

The cryptocurrency brand AJ Global had earlier signed comic star Nasty.

Blaq as its first brand ambassador who had represented the company so well with his promotion styled comedy skits on social media. Together with these new brand ambassadors, they would do great exploits to the best of the delight.

At the official signing of the new brand ambassadors which had its top executives Founder/CEO-Amb. Ngoka Aloysius Ebuka and Chief Operating officer-Adibe Chukwuemeka amongst others as witnesses, the Founder/CEO-Amb. Ngoka Aloysius Ebuka says this development is the beginning of greater things to come for the company, its affiliates, and its valued customers.”

He eagerly anticipates the bright future as this is a new phase for success.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…AJ global AJ global

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..AJ global

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE