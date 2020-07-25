Are face shields effective?

I find it difficult to wear face masks because it makes me feel like choking. Some of my friends introduced me to the face shield. However, I recently read that face shields are not very effective in protecting people from the Coronavirus. Your kind explanation with be appreciated.
Kabiru (by SMS)
Many health experts believe that a face shield should be worn in addition to a face mask, and is not a substitute for one. Face shields are particularly important in situations for health care workers where there’s a risk of aerosol spread of the disease and social distancing is not possible. In a health care setting, a face shield provides the added element of “shielding” the mask from potential contamination, thus minimizing the requirement to discard a contaminated mask after a patient encounter. This helps to preserve PPE in resource-limited situations because the face shield can be cleaned after such an event and re-used. Therefore, face shields are an important part of PPE for health care workers. Since the general public is not typically exposed to that type of high-risk close contact, they don’t need the additional protection. Instead of considering a face shield, we should all be wearing a face mask.
