COVID-19: Zamfara govt begins distribution of palliatives

The Zamfara State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has flagged-off the distribution of palliatives in 14 local government areas of the state.
The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, who also doubled as the Task Force Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, flagged-off the distribution in Gusau on Friday.
He said the exercise was part of the state government’s efforts to cushion the hardship experienced by the ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Magarya said the items to be distributed were donated by philanthropists, organisations as well as the Federal Government.
He said that there were committees set up in each local government area for the proper distribution of the commodities.
The speaker urged members of the committees to ensure justice and transparency in the discharge of their assignment.
He said the items to be distributed were 1,140 50kg bags and 950 25kg bags of rice, 564 bags of millets, 222 bags of maize as well as semovita, spaghetti, indomine noodles and cooking oil.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries in Gusau Local Government Area commended the task force over the conduct of the exercise.
(NAN)
