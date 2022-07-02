ArchVision Workgroup advocates global standards for project professionals

The alarming rate at which failure is being recorded in project execution, building collapse and abandonments in the public and private sectors of Nigeria has placed a demand on the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that well-qualified professionals are engaged to execute projects.

It is on this backdrop that Nigeria’s leading project management firm, ArchVision Workgroup Ltd, is leading the effort to improve the success rate of projects in the country by providing bespoke project solutions for clients and making contributions towards developing local capacity for project management in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Lead Consultant of the firm, Odunayo Lawani, emphasised that project professionals must align their practices to global standards and subscribe to meeting the demands of the requirements of these standards.

Concerning the rate of project failures in Nigeria, Odunayo Lawani asserted that professionals in the building industry must uphold the values that promote successful project outcomes and contribute their quota to the elimination of quacks in the industry.

He said: “There are very few project management consulting firms in Africa with this accreditation. Our staffs and project teams have a profound sense of shared responsibility to adhere to these standards.

He added that Project Management cannot be truly successful in Nigeria without ensuring that strong project controls are established and maintained, especially when considering the peculiarities of Nigeria’s project and business environment.

He noted further that, the companies charged with the responsibility of delivering projects in Nigeria must demonstrate their commitments to standards that guarantee quality assurance for design, development, production, and services, such as the ISO9001:2015 certification. They must show that they have a management system equipped to consistently deliver successful projects.

Only recently, the company was recognised for its achievement of the International Organisations for Standards 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

Lawani said this puts ArchVision Workgroup as the first project management firm in Nigeria to earn the ISO 9001 certification and one of the very few in West Africa.





This award, according to the firm, sets the pace for other Project Management Consulting Firms in Nigeria to follow. It confirms that the firm’s operations and approach to service delivery are consistent with its value proposition, which is to energize performance on all projects and for all clients.

The certification followed a successful third-party audit, which examined such areas as the evidence and effectiveness of the firm’s management system, management commitment, key processes and procedures, corrective action procedures and key performance objectives.

In her remarks during the presentation, the Chief Operating Officer, Faith Okomayin, said that the ISO9001certification demonstrates that ArchVision Workgroup had0 designed and implemented a reliable system of controls to meet client demands for high-quality services.

She said: “Most organisations struggle with their project management processes. We have created solutions that organisations can implement to significantly improve their project management capabilities.”

“We are pleased that our clients can know the dedication we put toward our projects and the industry, and we will continue striving to exceed expectations in the months and years to come.”

The company’s project management portfolio includes construction project management, infrastructure, IT project and facility project management services.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ArchVision Workgroup advocates… ArchVision Workgroup advocates…