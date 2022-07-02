Secondary school girls set for two-week Bootcamp in solar technology, ICT in Ondo

Wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, through her Bemore Summer Bootcamp, is set to take several secondary school girls through an intensive and comprehensive two-week Bootcamp in Solar Energy Technology and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

According to a press release signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media and Archives, Mr Debo Akinbami, this year’s event will hold at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, between August 28 and September 10, 2022.

The scheme will also inculcate in girls’ competencies in other pivotal and life-enhancing apprenticeships.

Mr Akinbami said the programme, which is annually organised, has since its inception trained over 2000 girls.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend… Secondary school girls set for two-week Bootcamp…





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.