Aviation union ends picketing of MMA2

AFTER paralysing flight operations and other businesses at the private terminal at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Tuesday, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has called off its industrial action.

They embarked on the action over the sack of 37 workers at the terminal by the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

According to the information released Wednesday entitled: ‘Notice of Cessation of Strike’, the association declared: “The strike that was embarked upon against the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited has been called off pursuant to the acceptance by the company to recall the laid-off members of our union and an undertaking to pay their salaries.”

According to ATSSSAN, the agreement was reached at a meeting empanelled by the ministry of labour and employment, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and airport security agencies.

The association, in protesting against the sack of 37 workers at the private terminal by the BASL management, picketed the terminal and prevented flight operations and other businesses from taking place.

Many passengers were stranded with the domestic airlines affected by the action forced to temporarily divert their operations to the General Aviation Terminal at the other side of the local airport.

