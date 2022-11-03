NIS arrests 18 foreigners in Oyo for possessing PVCs

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing Nigeria’s voter cards.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Isah Dansuleiman, made this known during a sensitisation programme on the 2023 general elections for stakeholders in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the theme of the sensitisation programme was ‘Credible Elections in Nigeria: What is expected of migrants before, during and after the Election’.

Dansuleiman said that the migrants were arrested during a raid conducted in October by the command across the state.

The Comptroller said that the foreigners violated the laws of the land and were instantly repatriated to their various countries of origin.

“No migrant regardless of their status should participate in the 2023 general elections and any migrant caught in possession of voter card will face the full wrath of the law.

“Those using them know their status but use them for their selfish reasons to procure the cards,” he said.

The Comptroller warned migrants residing in Oyo State not to involve themselves in the 2023 general elections, saying they are allowed to stay in Nigeria to carry out their legal activities provided they have the required documents.

