INEC to spend N355bn on 2023 elections

CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral C o m m i s s i o n (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, presented a budget estimate of N355 billion before the Senate Committee on INEC, led by former Kano State governor, Kabiru Gaya.

The INEC chairman had, while presenting his budget projection before the Senate Committee on Appropriation last December, said his commission would require N305 billion as projected expenditure for the 2023 election, which was subsequently approved.

But at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Professor Yakubu said INEC would need an additional N50 billion for its 2023 annual budget.

In the budget submitted to the Senator Gaya-led committee, the sum of N2.6 billion was earmarked for off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, which had been scheduled for November 11, 2023.

According to INEC, the N2.6 billion would be used on expenses such as printing of ballot papers, result sheets, forms and envelopes, logistics expenses, honorarium for officials, supervision, RAC preparation, security/intervention support, among others.

According to INEC, in the 2023 budget of the agency, N50 million will be spent to buy firefighting equipment, motor vehicles – N150 million, N250 million to repair offices and residential buildings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EFCC Raids Abuja Forex Traders’ Offices To Arrest Naira Slide

IN a move to arrest further plunge of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, against other currencies, particularly the dollar, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)…

It’s Not Late To Fulfill Amechi’s Last Wish, Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Buhari

Following the death of the former Minister in the First Republic, Mbazulike Amechi, who had pleaded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari…

Afenifere Endorsed Obi Based On National Interest — Adebanjo

LEADER of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that the group’s endorsement of the candidature of the presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party…