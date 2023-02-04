The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has rescheduled a fresh gubernatorial primary election for Taraba state.

A statement released by the party and made available to newsmen in Jalingo by the state party publicity secretary, Aaron Artimas, indicates that the fresh primary election will hold on Friday, 10th February 2023.

“This is to notify all members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State, particularly gubernatorial candidates that the National Secretariat of the party has scheduled to organise fresh gubernatorial primaries for Taraba State on Friday 10th February 2023.

“To this end, all concerned are advised to prepare themselves for the exercise. The fresh Primaries will take place at the Jolly Nyame Stadium on the stated date of Friday, 10th February 2023” It read.