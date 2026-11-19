SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of lying over restrictions involving Starshield and Starlink, escalating tensions between the billionaire technology entrepreneur and Kyiv’s leadership.

The dispute centres on claims surrounding the use and restrictions of SpaceX’s satellite communications systems, which have played a significant role in Ukraine’s communications infrastructure amid its war with Russia.

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Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, has become an important communications tool for Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure, while Starshield is the company’s satellite technology platform designed primarily for government and defence-related applications.

Musk’s latest remarks have renewed scrutiny of his relationship with the Ukrainian government and the role of privately owned satellite technology in the country’s wartime operations.

The disagreement also highlights the broader tensions surrounding the use, availability, and limitations of commercial satellite services in military conflicts.