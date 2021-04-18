APC meeting ends in fiasco in Modakeke

A meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at St. Stephen Secondary School, Ita-Asin, Modakeke in Osun State at the weekend ended in a fiasco as party members engaged themselves in free for all, leaving six of them terribly injured.

Pandemonium broke out at the local executive meeting of the party on an ill-fated day, when a sharp disagreement ensued over “who and who” should be recruited into community policing initiative from the town.

Investigations revealed that during the meeting, eight persons were pencilled down for the eight slots allotted for the people of the town and the eight persons were nominated by the Modakekes with one voice.

However, shortly after the meeting, a group of people among them were said to have acted against the earlier decision taken and left the consensus candidates unconsidered when enlisting the successful candidates for the recruitment exercise. It was learnt that five people who were not originally on the agreed list and who did not know anything about security matter were considered. This development was said to have infuriated other members who were parts of the earlier agreement that was not abided.

According to findings, the aggrieved members alleged that those that were later picked were only APC members. They poised for war against those that acted against the general decision of the town and pointed accusing fingers at some APC members who admitted that truly they recommended some names but those they suggested were part of the list earlier agreed on by the people of the town.

In an interview, the local party chairman in the town, Mr Taiwo Olanlokun, explained that: “They alleged our party of cheating. I did my findings and I find out that a strong member of the party changed the list. The entire community comprising of the hunters and other security groups were angry with our party.”

“So, some of our members during the meeting asked the Personal Assistant of the member, one Ebenezer, why the names of the consensus candidate of the community were not enlisted as part of the successful candidate, but he responded that anything his boss wants is the final. That is why the members are angry that one of the leaders of the party is taking action against the wish and interest of the community,” Olanlokun added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…